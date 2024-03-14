McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000. Chevron comprises about 2.7% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,835,000 after buying an additional 5,343,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 570.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,913,000 after buying an additional 2,393,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CVX traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.43. 2,445,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,675,798. The stock has a market cap of $286.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.24. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

