McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.3% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,605,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,582,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,605 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,874,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.30.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $286.77. 1,393,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,327,511. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $289.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.98. The firm has a market cap of $526.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

