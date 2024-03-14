McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Sells 652 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February comprises approximately 1.5% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. owned 0.30% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 735,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after buying an additional 76,796 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,918,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 126,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,126,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 97,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 54,538 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of PFEB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.89. 62,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $555.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

