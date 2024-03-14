McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,681 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,000. Boeing accounts for about 3.8% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its holdings in Boeing by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 86.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing by 65.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1,335.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

BA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.57. 3,943,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,577,958. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $111.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.57, a PEG ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

