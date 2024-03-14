McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lifted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,893 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $60,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $279.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,872. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.