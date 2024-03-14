McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $120.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.64. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $130.86.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $221.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.43 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.
McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
McGrath RentCorp Company Profile
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.
