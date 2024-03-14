Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) CFO Raul Jr. Parra Sells 6,480 Shares

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,917.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

MMSI opened at $73.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average is $72.41. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $324.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

