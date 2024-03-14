Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Down 6.4%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.37. 361,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,244,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRSN shares. Truist Financial upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $1.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

The company has a market cap of $657.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 465.80% and a negative return on equity of 282.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,724.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,724.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,108 shares of company stock worth $127,663. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 73,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 58,393 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 36.7% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,029,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 813,767 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $243,000.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

