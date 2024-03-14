Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Shares Up 3.4%

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $12.93. 4,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 15,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MTAL. National Bank Financial began coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital set a $15.00 price objective on Metals Acquisition and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 56,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

