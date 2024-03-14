Metropolis Capital Ltd Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Metropolis Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,231 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 101,511 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 0.9% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $125.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,566,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,920,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $346.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.11. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $82.08 and a 1-year high of $129.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 429.67%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

