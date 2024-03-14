M&G plc (LON:MNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 225.83 ($2.89).
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNG shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.63) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.88) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on M&G in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised M&G to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($2.95) to GBX 250 ($3.20) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.
M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.
