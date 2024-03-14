MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $1,766.15, but opened at $1,708.01. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $1,713.00, with a volume of 1,365,223 shares traded.

Specifically, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total transaction of $2,266,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total transaction of $3,263,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,780.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total transaction of $2,266,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,481 shares of company stock valued at $73,801,993. 22.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $684.20.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $718.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.97.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

