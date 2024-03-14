Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Miller Industries stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. Miller Industries has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55. The company has a market cap of $550.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $296.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Miller Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Miller Industries by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Miller Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Miller Industries during the first quarter valued at about $424,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

