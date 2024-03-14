Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

Mineralys Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 40,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mineralys Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $7,499,992.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,074,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,511,366. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

