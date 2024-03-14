Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter.
Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance
Mineralys Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 40,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mineralys Therapeutics
In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $7,499,992.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,074,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,511,366. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.
