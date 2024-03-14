Modus Advisors LLC Buys 591 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 15,457.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 570.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,675,798. The stock has a market cap of $286.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.24.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

