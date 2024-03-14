Modus Advisors LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 329.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,772 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,951 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,227,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,291,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $82.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $160.91 billion, a PE ratio of 91.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

