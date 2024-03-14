Modus Advisors LLC Invests $546,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $557.06. 199,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,649. The firm has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.36 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

