Modus Advisors LLC Sells 11,442 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Modus Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,442 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.8 %

PFE traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.99. 11,051,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,503,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $158.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

