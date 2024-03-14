Modus Advisors LLC Sells 12,914 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Modus Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,914 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,556,000 after acquiring an additional 507,400 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $76.99. 424,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,177,774. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.23. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

