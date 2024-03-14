Modus Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Modus Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 289,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,692,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.81. 2,887,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,586,044. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $203.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.76 and its 200 day moving average is $184.81.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

