Modus Advisors LLC Takes $3.64 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.5% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.77. 260,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,770. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

