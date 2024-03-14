Modus Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Modus Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 281,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Monster Beverage by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 210,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 63,506 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 115,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.46. 956,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,444,418. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MNST. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

