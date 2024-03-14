Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Decreased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,770 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $66,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 157,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,694,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 149,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,238,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $88.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,890,451. The company has a market cap of $145.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

