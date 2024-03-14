M&R Capital Management Inc. Buys 570 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 377.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $107,765.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,001.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $749,178,065.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,302,680 shares of company stock valued at $752,435,863. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

