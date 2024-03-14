M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Free Report) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Price Performance

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.