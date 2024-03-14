M&R Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,178,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422,073 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,743,124 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.85. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

