M&R Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 134.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

NIKE Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $101.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.