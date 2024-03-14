M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $137,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,064 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 0.9 %

DHR stock opened at $255.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $188.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.18. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $259.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

