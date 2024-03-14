M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $295,000 Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in BP during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP stock opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The firm has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 billion. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.79%.

BP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

