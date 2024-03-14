M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $62,000 Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 125.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,413,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,272,000 after purchasing an additional 207,004 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 944,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,374,000 after acquiring an additional 123,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SCI opened at $75.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $457,437.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 597,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,475,372.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,753,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,725,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $457,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 597,948 shares in the company, valued at $44,475,372.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,725 shares of company stock valued at $14,392,166. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

