M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases 354 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after buying an additional 964,640 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $135.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $138.28. The company has a market cap of $607.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.