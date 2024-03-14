M&R Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Macquarie raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at $167,110,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 390,440 shares of company stock worth $80,383,938. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $163.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.65 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.32. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.62 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.