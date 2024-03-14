M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $126.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.08 and a one year high of $129.37.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 429.67% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

