M&R Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHD stock opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.86.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

