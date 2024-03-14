MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.37

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $19.78 million and approximately $3.37 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 210.5% higher against the US dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.02199451 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

