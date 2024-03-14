National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $60.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.