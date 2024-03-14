Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) Stock Price Up 6%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 231,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,014,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Natura &Co Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Natura &Co Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

