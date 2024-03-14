Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Down to $15.46

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.46, but opened at $15.01. Navigator shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 73,481 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Navigator Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navigator

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the third quarter worth about $721,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 19.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 498,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 82,066 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 104.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,791 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 78,702 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 8.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

