NEAR Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $870.10 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.51 billion and approximately $870.10 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 45.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.15 or 0.00011567 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00075472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00019645 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00007699 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,043,761,976 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,266,083 with 1,043,761,976 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 8.02402162 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 375 active market(s) with $718,893,295.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

