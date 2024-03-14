Nemus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:NMUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.75

Nemus Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:NMUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 21442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Nemus Bioscience Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68.

About Nemus Bioscience

Nemus Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. The company's product candidates in preclinical stage include NB1111 for the treatment of glaucoma; NB1222 used for treating chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting; and NB3111 for the treatment of methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

