Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NEON opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. Neonode has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonode

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEON. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Neonode by 1,297.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Neonode in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Neonode in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Neonode by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neonode by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

