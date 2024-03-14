Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Charles K. Cohn Acquires 67,991 Shares

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 67,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $195,814.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,855,579 shares in the company, valued at $31,264,067.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nerdy Stock Performance

NRDY stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $489.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. Nerdy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.37.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.77 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 48.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nerdy in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Nerdy by 24.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 116,700 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Nerdy in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Nerdy by 14.0% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Featured Stories

