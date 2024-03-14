NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III Sells 3,463 Shares

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUEGet Free Report) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $25,279.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

George Lawrence Mikan III also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 11th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 2,664 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $21,605.04.
  • On Thursday, March 7th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 7,886 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $77,913.68.

NeueHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NEUE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,349. NeueHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $37.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.87.

NeueHealth Company Profile

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

