Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 42.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $62,106.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

