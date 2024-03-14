Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 830 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned 0.11% of General American Investors worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in General American Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General American Investors during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GAM opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.43. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $45.55.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 1,000 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.19 per share, with a total value of $42,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,039.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

