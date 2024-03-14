Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,722,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,596,947,000 after buying an additional 323,862 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Celanese by 14,015.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,157,656,000 after buying an additional 9,926,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,559,000 after buying an additional 131,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,835,000 after buying an additional 570,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Celanese by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after buying an additional 2,005,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.44.

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $157.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.31 and a 200-day moving average of $136.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $97.12 and a 52 week high of $159.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. Celanese’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

