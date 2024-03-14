News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stake Decreased by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd cut its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,939,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,589 shares during the quarter. News comprises 7.2% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $194,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in News by 75.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 276,730 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in News by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in News by 68.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in News by 8.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, News has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

News Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ NWSA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.19. 1,029,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,589. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

