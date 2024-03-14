Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ) Insider Sells £16,610 in Stock

Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report) insider Johan Olivier sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £16,610 ($21,281.23).

Nexteq Trading Down 1.1 %

NXQ stock traded down GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 153.25 ($1.96). The company had a trading volume of 279,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,345. The stock has a market cap of £101.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,033.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.03. Nexteq plc has a one year low of GBX 92 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 178 ($2.28).

Nexteq Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Nexteq’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Nexteq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Nexteq in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Nexteq Company Profile

Nexteq plc operates as a technology partner to industrial equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The company designs and engineers gaming computers, software systems, and accessories for the gaming and sports betting industries. It also produces a range of human machine interface hardware to industrial markets, primarily broadcast and medical sectors.

