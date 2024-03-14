Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Up 58.6% in February

Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the February 14th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.1 days.
Nexxen International Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TTTPF remained flat at $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 980. Nexxen International has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $3.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.
Nexxen International Company Profile
