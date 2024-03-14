Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,268 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,259,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,973,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $258.47. 446,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,066. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.05 and a 200-day moving average of $221.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NSC

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.